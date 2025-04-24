Begin typing your search...
Train coaches to be converted to LHB to enhance safety, comfort; check details here
Train No 12711 Vijaywada - Dr MGR Chennai Central Pinakini superfast express will run with LHB coaches with effect from June 22
CHENNAI: To enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers, the exisiting conventional rake of the following trains wil be converted into modern LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches.
Train No 12711 Vijaywada - Dr MGR Chennai Central Pinakini superfast express will run with LHB coaches with effect from June 22.
In the return direction, Train No 12712 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Vijaywada Pinakini superfast express will run with LHB coaches with effect from June 22.
Coach composition of the train will be 2 - AC chair cars, 11 - second class chair cars, 4 - general second class coaches, 1 - pantry car, 1 - second class coach (Disabled-friendly) and 1 - luggage cum brake van, said a Southern Railway statement.
Next Story