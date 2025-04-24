Begin typing your search...

    Train coaches to be converted to LHB to enhance safety, comfort; check details here

    Train No 12711 Vijaywada - Dr MGR Chennai Central Pinakini superfast express will run with LHB coaches with effect from June 22

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 April 2025 4:35 PM IST
    Train coaches to be converted to LHB to enhance safety, comfort; check details here
    X

    Representative Image (Southern Railway/X)  

    CHENNAI: To enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers, the exisiting conventional rake of the following trains wil be converted into modern LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches.

    Train No 12711 Vijaywada - Dr MGR Chennai Central Pinakini superfast express will run with LHB coaches with effect from June 22.

    In the return direction, Train No 12712 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Vijaywada Pinakini superfast express will run with LHB coaches with effect from June 22.

    Coach composition of the train will be 2 - AC chair cars, 11 - second class chair cars, 4 - general second class coaches, 1 - pantry car, 1 - second class coach (Disabled-friendly) and 1 - luggage cum brake van, said a Southern Railway statement.

    LHB coachesVijaywadaDr MGR Chennai CentralPinakini superfast expressSouthern Railway
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X