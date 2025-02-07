Train coaches to be converted to LHB to enhance safety, comfort: Check details here

CHENNAI: To enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers, the existing conventional rake of the following trains will be converted into LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches.

Accordingly, Train No. 12659/12660 Nagercoil-Shalimar-Nagercoil Gurudev Express will run with LHB coaches Ex. Nagercoil with effect from April 13 & Ex. Shalimar with effect from April 16.

Composition: Nagercoil - Shalimar Nagercoil Gurudev Express will be revised as 1- AC Two Tier Coach, 7-AC Three Tier Coaches, 8- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van