Tragic road accident in Coimbatore, one dead in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident, one person was killed when a car hit a two-wheeler from behind. While the man died on the spot, his son is in a critical stage. Zakir Hussain (36) hailed from Gandhinagar, Ambarampalayam, Pollachi district, Coimbatore. He was travelling with his son, a Class 10 student named Ajmala (15) on his two-wheeler to seek guidance from a Kabaddi coach in Navakarai area of Coimbatore before sending him to a kabaddi tournament in Trichy. When Zakir Hussain, who was coming from Pollachi via Velandavalam, came near the KG Chavadi check post, a speeding car from the opposite side rammed into his two-wheeler.

Zakir Hussain was seriously injured when the two-wheeler was thrown from a height of about 10 feet and died on the spot. Son Ajmal was in a critical state with severe injuries. When thrown, the two-wheeler fell on the front of the van coming from behind, shattering its windshield. Locals on the spot rushed to rescue the boy battling for his life and sent him to Coimbatore Government Hospital by ambulance. The body of Zakir Hussain, who died in the accident, was sent for post-mortem. KG Chavadi police have registered a case and are investigating the whereabouts of the people who came in the car.

"One person named Zakir Hussain died and his minor son was injured after a traveller vehicle hit their two-wheeler from behind near the KG Chavadi check post today. KG Chavadi police have registered a case regarding the accident and are investigating the matter," Coimbatore Police said.