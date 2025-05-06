Traffic diversions announced ahead of Chithirai full moon youth conference

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Chithirai Full Moon youth conference scheduled to be held on May 11 in Mamallapuram, organized by the Vanniyar Sangam after 12 years, the Tamil Nadu Police have issued a traffic advisory with alternate route instructions.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, vehicles heading to the event are strictly advised not to take the Marakkanam–East Coast Road (ECR) route.

Instead, vehicles from regions such as Puducherry and Cuddalore must take the Tindivanam–Chengalpattu route to reach the venue.

Additionally, the police have prohibited the use of loudspeakers and slogan shouting from vehicles en route to the event.

Any violations of these instructions will result in strict legal action, according to the police notification.