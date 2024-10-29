Traffic cop assaults lorry driver for overspeeding in Hosur; video goes viral

CHENNAI: A police officer was caught on camera assaulting a lorry driver for overspeeding in the Zuzuvadi Check Post area under Hosur Sipcot police station limits in Krishnagiri district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the lorry driver who was driving recklessly from Bengaluru towards Hosur was at risk of colliding with other vehicles. That was when a traffic police officer, Satyamurthi, who was on duty, instructed him to stop, but he refused, following which the cop beat him up.

A person travelling in a car filmed the incident on his phone and shared it on social media, the report added.

The Hosur Sipcot police are currently investigating the incident.