    Traffic cop assaults lorry driver for overspeeding in Hosur; video goes viral

    The lorry driver who was driving recklessly from Bengaluru towards Hosur was at risk of colliding with other vehicles. That was when a traffic police officer, Satyamurthi, who was on duty, instructed him to stop, but he refused, following which the cop beat him up.

    AuthorDT OnlineDT Online|29 Oct 2024 8:26 PM IST
    Incident from the spot (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: A police officer was caught on camera assaulting a lorry driver for overspeeding in the Zuzuvadi Check Post area under Hosur Sipcot police station limits in Krishnagiri district.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the lorry driver who was driving recklessly from Bengaluru towards Hosur was at risk of colliding with other vehicles. That was when a traffic police officer, Satyamurthi, who was on duty, instructed him to stop, but he refused, following which the cop beat him up.

    A person travelling in a car filmed the incident on his phone and shared it on social media, the report added.

    The Hosur Sipcot police are currently investigating the incident.

    Traffic copHosuroverspeedingCop Assault
