'Terracotta with aid from Tamil Nadu govt can generate big revenue'

TIRUCHY: If anyone happens to go around the villages across the State, he or she can find many clay figurines that stand tall at the entrance of buildings giving a semblance that they are the guardians.

Artisans of Tamil Nadu stand apart from others in making such figurines, especially terracotta sculptures, with just hand moulds. Despite this uniqueness, they have a long-standing demand for support from authorities to help improve their livelihood.

Terracotta, taken from Latin terra cotta or baked earth, is the art of creating glazed or unglazed porous earthenware, figurines, and other decorative materials from clay which is dried and fired in the high temperatures for ensuring a distinctly orange, red, and brown, yellow, or grey shade. It is then covered in sand to allow it to cool down. This colour depends not only on the type of clay found on the beds of the waterbodies of the region where the artisans reside, but also on the firing process.

One of the most famous examples of terracotta sculptures in India is the Ayyanar horse from Tamil Nadu and terracotta temples from Bishnupur, West Bengal. In addition to that, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh also have many alluring depictions of terracotta art.

While this art form is celebrated as one of the first expressions of creativity of the human mind right from ancient times with the usage of the five elements: air, water, earth, fire, and ether, there are several celebrated experts in Tamil Nadu particularly in Pudukkottai district, who have been involved in this craft from generations. They are experts in making Ayyanar, a village deity and Ayyanar horses, and various other gods, placed particularly in village temples.

While the Pudukkottai artisans are well-versed in making large figures like Ayyanar and horses, artisans from the other districts make smaller figures, including humans, petty gods and animals.

However, making Ayyanar is challenging for the artisans. Ayyanar has an enormous moustache, big teeth and wide open eyes. These artisans used to make Ayyanar along with the horses with a height ranging up to 15 feet. Interestingly, these are the largest terracotta figures in the country.

The Tamil Nadu artisans are well versed in making such a huge figure of terracotta while the artisans from the other states limit themselves to not more than three feet.

“They need to be extra careful while making these large terracotta figures. They used to mix the moist clay with straw and sand for proper consistency. Initially, they make cylindrical figures for the legs of the Ayyanar and gradually move on to make the body parts. They mix the clay in such a way that it can be flexible like a coir and decorate the deity. Initially, the body parts are baked and then they are joined together for final baking in the traditional kiln,” S Jayaprakash, an art enthusiast from Pudukkottai said.

“It will take at least 10 days to complete a 15-foot Ayyanar in terracotta and concentration during the final touches is the most crucial work. If something mismatches during the finishing stages, all the efforts put in will go to waste and thus we work with the utmost care,” says Paramesh, a senior terracotta artisan from Pudukkotai. A 15-foot Ayyanar is sold between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

These artisans normally work from March to August to deliver the orders. During the remaining months, they are involved in various other works, including the making of pots, ‘hundiyals’ and earthen lamps and also go for agriculture jobs.

They said that there is a good scope for this business, but the government should promote these handicrafts and provide a permanent platform to exhibit and sell their products.

They also demand a monsoon dole of Rs 5,000 and a freewheel per family. They said more than 2,000 families applied for the dole but only 450 of them received the benefit so far.

This apart, they demanded an industrial centre for terracotta artisans, an exclusive sand zone for the artisans, without any political interference, and a training centre for terracotta works, which would attract the younger generation to this trade.

NATION’S BEST

Tamil Nadu: Pudukkottai, Manamadurai, Salem and Thanjavur are known for terracotta in Tamil Nadu. Ayyanar, horses, human figures and animals are other notable works

Kerala: Nilambur in Malappuram. Utensils, terracotta tiles, decorative cow heads, and indoor decorative items are famous here

Karnataka: Kodagu is popular for handmade terracotta toys, flowerpots, images of gods and goddesses and animal shapes

West Bengal: Murshidabad, Jessore, Birbhum, and Digha produce finely-crafted terracotta pots and figurines, including handsome horses

Bihar: Darbhanga’s clay horses painted in bright rainbow colours is a huge draw among public

Odisha: Barapali in Bargarh district and Sambalpur are known for their unique terracotta roof tiles with animal figures

Gujarat: Gundiyali in Bhuj district makes exquisite hand-painted clay pots with geometrical patterns

Rajasthan: Molela Village in Rajsamand are special for deities idols made with moulded clay on a flat surface

Jammu & Kashmir: Ladakh, consists of icons, statues, and images related to Buddhism, tea kettles, barley wine pots, kitchen stoves, oil lamps, etc.





Globally acknowledged, but locally ignored, say experts

The terracotta artworks have good potential for business in the international market as it is an ancient global art form that has been existing for thousands of years.

During excavations at various sites in Indus Valley, archaeologists have unearthed terracotta figurines of goddess, gods and designed cart frames with wheels.

Terracotta also played an important role in the trade activities of the ancient civilisation. Merchants used terracotta seals for stamping with human or animal figures carved on them.

These seals also depict the apparel, hairstyles, ornaments, and religious beliefs of the people, apart from giving an idea of the script used by them.

Today, these artworks, especially those made in India, are well-received by people across the globe. Several exhibitions, which are organised by the government and artisans, help those in the trade to get good price for the quality and finish of the products.

“While exhibitions abroad prove profitable for artisans, such fairs in India do not draw good response. Unlike in the past when artisans were asked to take part and exhibit their works free of cost, now they are given some remuneration,” said R Thangaiya, master craftsman on Terracotta.

He said the remuneration came into effect only after a series of appeals. But in foreign countries, artisans get VIP treatment and appropriate value for their products.

This apart, India exports exquisite terracotta tiles or items like statues, vases, decorative hangings and bells, murals, Deepavali oil lamps, etc., making the art form a rewarding endeavour for the artisans.

“So, the government here should create an exclusive body to market the terracotta handicrafts,” Thangaiya said.