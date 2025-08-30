Traders protest against expansion of retail chain in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Members of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu staged a protest against the growing presence and dominance of corporate firms in the retail market, citing how it affects the livelihood of several lakhs of small, tiny, and medium traders. As part of the agitation, they downed the shutters in Tiruchy on Saturday.

According to the protesting traders, the corporate culture has been growing to a larger extent in India, and they plan to destroy the small traders by venturing into the retail market and making attractive announcements and discounts.

This leads several lakhs of small-time traders to lose their business and even lose their livelihoods, they said, adding that this also pushes many to opt for some alternate work or do some petty work in the corporate commercial complexes.

“This is a kind of corporate terrorism and war waged against the conventional traders who have been in the business for ages,” said the State president of Peramaippu AM Vikkramaraja, who led the protest.

He pointed out that the ‘D Mart’ that has already been functioning in two places in Tiruchy has planned to open its third facility at a 1.50 lakh sqft building. “There are around 30 lakh small traders who have been involved in business from small villages to urban areas. It is to be noted that they constitute at least 1 crore voters, and the traders’ federation would decide about extending support to the political parties when the time arrives,” Vikkramaraja said.

He also urged the government to make an amendment in the regulations and prevent corporate firms from entering into the retail business, and save lakhs of traders.

The traders from the Vayalur area, where the D-Mart is expected to open its third shop, took part in the protest and raised slogans in support of their demand. General Secretary of Peramaippu V Govindarajulu and others were present.