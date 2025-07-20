Traders at Koyambedu hopeful of better sales despite dip in price

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices in the city have dipped slightly, bringing some relief to consumers as the rates of several commonly used vegetables have fallen compared to prices 10 days ago at the Koyambedu wholesale market.

Tomatoes, which were sold at an average price of ₹25 per kg on July 9, were priced at ₹18 on Sunday. Beans have dropped from ₹75 to ₹45, drumsticks from ₹60 to ₹20, and carrots from ₹60 to ₹40 at the wholesale market.

According to traders, around 7,000 tonnes of vegetables arrive at the Koyambedu wholesale market daily. This is a decline from the usual inflow of 8,000 to 9,000 tonnes. “The vegetables brought to the market are not being sold in the expected quantity, leading to a dip in prices. Also, frequent rains have reduced vegetable consumption, with many people opting for non-vegetarian food. Once the rains subside, prices are likely to rise again,” said SS Muthukumar, president of the Koyambedu Semi Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association.

At present, most vegetables are priced between ₹20 and ₹50 per kg in the wholesale market. Another contributing factor, traders say, is the ongoing Tamil month of Aadi, during which no auspicious events are held. “In Aadi, prices typically fall from Monday to Friday and rise during weekends. This trend will continue until the end of the month, after which rates are expected to go up,” Muthukumar added.

Vegetable seller Nellai Kannan noted that sales were currently average only. “For families like ours that rely entirely on vegetables, any price hike affects our monthly budget. This reduction has come as a relief,” said Shanthi V, a homemaker from Kolathur.

Wholesale price/kg (as on July 19)

Tomato Rs 18-25

Beans Rs 45-75

Drum stick Rs 20-60

Carrot Rs 40-60