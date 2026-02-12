Trade unions to go on nationwide strike on February 12; bus services unaffected in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A nationwide general strike has been called today by a coalition of various trade unions to protest against the policies of the Central government, said a report by Daily Thanthi.
Nearly 30 crore workers from key sectors including electricity, insurance, transport, healthcare, education, gas supply and drinking water services are expected to participate in the protest.
Amid the strike call, employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) have been denied permission to take leave for the day. All staff members were instructed to report for duty without fail.
The Transport Department also issued a circular warning that salaries would be deducted for those who abstain from work in violation of the directive.
Officials stated that public transport services remain unaffected across the State. Bus services in Chennai have been operating as usual since morning. Likewise, auto-rickshaw and taxi services have not witnessed any major disruption so far.