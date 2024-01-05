Trade bodies demand more flight connectivity for Kovai, to boost trade

COIMBATORE: Kongu Global Forum (KGF), a conglomeration of trade bodies from Western Tamil Nadu, have urged Air India to resume flight services to Singapore and Delhi along with flight services to Dubai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore from Coimbatore International Airport to promote trade.

In a letter to Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express on Thursday, A Sakthivel, chairman of KGF said goods worth Rs 1 lakh crore were exported from nine western districts in the last financial year.

Even though flight services to Mumbai from Coimbatore were increased this year, frequent delayed departure has denied the opportunity for passengers to travel beyond Mumbai.

“Introducing direct flights to Delhi in the morning and evening will help both domestic and international passengers in our region, especially the exporters,” he said.

Their demand comes in the wake of the government acquiring and handing over 627.89 acres of land to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) last week for expansion of Coimbatore International Airport.