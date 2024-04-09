Tracking of elusive leopard intensified along river banks

TIRUCHY: Efforts to secure the evading leopard have been intensified by the officials concerned. The tracking operations along the Cauvery, Manajalaru and Magimalaiaru river banks have begun anticipating the animal’s movement possibly in search of water.

According to the officials, on Sunday late hours they had received information from the residents of Komal and Kanjivayal area that they have sighted the leopard. However, no physical signs found. However, search was extended up to Nandallaru river stream and the officials started field tracking and camera trap works in the Nandallaru area. On Sunday, as many as four cages were placed in Nandallaru river stream areas along vital points.

Simultaneously, movement of leopard is being tracked in the earlier spotted locations along the Cauvery river bank where as many as 19 camera traps have been installed.

On Monday, one cage was placed below the Cauvery railway bridge while two cages were placed along Manjalaru river. One camera trap team from World Wild Fund (WWF) India, from Coimbatore, has also joined the field team from Sunday with 30 trap cameras. Thermal drone is being used to track night movement. Normal drones are being used in the daytime, the officials said.

On Monday, trackers were involved to carry out field perambulation in Nandalaru, Veerachola Nadu to zero down area of movement of leopard.