Tracing Tamil Roots: Underwater exploration begins at Poompuhar

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University, on Friday initiated underwater archaeological explorations at Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district, the site historically known as Kaveripoompattinam.

Poompuhar is celebrated in Sangam literature, post-Sangam epics, and inscriptions as a prominent port city of the Chola, Chera, and Pandya dynasties. The new initiative aims to examine the antiquity of Tamil civilisation and its maritime trade connections, which are often highlighted in literary and historical sources.

The project is being undertaken under the guidance of K Rajan, with a team that includes TNSDA joint director R Sivanantham and other specialists. The team will conduct surveys and explorations under the sea to identify material evidence of ancient settlements, port structures, and trade-related activities that flourished in the region.

Announcing the initiative, State Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu said the project is a step towards bringing to light the cultural heritage of the Tamils and placing it on the global map. He added that the explorations reflect the state government's commitment, under Chief Minister MK Stalin's leadership, to document and showcase Tamil history through scientific research.

Officials said the findings from the underwater exploration are expected to provide new insights into the socio-economic and cultural dimensions of ancient Tamil society. The work will also contribute to a deeper understanding of the region's historical role in international maritime trade.