TPDK protests seeking train display information in Tamil

COIMBATORE: Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), along with a few other fringe outfits, were arrested for attempting to gherao Coimbatore railway station, demanding display of information boards in Tamil in the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Intercity Express running through Coimbatore.

The outfit’s members, led by its founder K Ramakrishnan, came with stickers with Tamil inscriptions to paste on the train.

“Though the train stops at eight railway stations in Tamil Nadu, there are information boards put up in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and English, but the railways have avoided Tamil alone,” said K Ramakrishnan. “If still the railways fail to fix information boards in Tamil, then we will paste stickers in Tamil on the train,” he added.