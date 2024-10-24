Toxic foam forms on water released from Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur; affects farmlands, disrupts traffic

CHENNAI: Toxic foam has formed on water released from Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur, affecting agricultural lands along Thenpennai river, and emanating foul odour. It has also led to traffic disruption, posing challenges to commuters.

The intermittent heavy showers in Karnataka have prompted the outflow of water from Kelavarapalli dam. However, the water, tainted by industrial effluents, has turned foamy, a usual phenomenon whenever the river is in spate following rains.

According to a Maalai Malar report, on Wednesday, the dam experienced water inflow of 1,718 cubic feet per second (cusecs), while releasing 1,670 cusecs of water cubic into the river. On Thursday, a total of 4,160 cubic feet of water was discharged.

Piles of chemical foam are seen covering vast swathes of farmlands, affecting the crops. This situation has been going on for five days, the report added.

The rising foam has also submerged parts of the access road, disrupting traffic and forcing commuters to take a different route, adding an extra 15 km to their journeys.

Residents and farmers have expressed their concerns over the toxic foam and the foul odour emanating from it.