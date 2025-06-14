Toxic foam at Thenpennai river raises concern among farmers

CHENNAI: A large amount of chemical foam, accompanied by a foul smell, has been seen bubbling and accumulating in heaps along the Thenpennai river, raising concerns among farmers.

According to a Thanthi TV report, continuous rainfall in the Thenpennai river’s catchment areas has increased the inflow into the Kelavarapalli Dam.

Currently, the water level stands at 40.67 feet, out of the total capacity of 44.28 feet.

As a precautionary measure, 981 cubic feet of water are being released into the river to ensure the safety of the dam.