Tourists throng Yelagiri during puja holidays leading to traffic snarls

JOLARPET: Yelagiri Hills witnessed a large influx of tourists during the Ayudha Puja and Gandhi Jayanthi holidays, causing traffic congestion along the hairpin bends leading up the hill.

Officials said that on Wednesday, a heavy crowd of visitors arrived at the hill station, known as the ‘poor man’s Ooty’.

Families engaged in activities such as boating and visited popular spots including the boathouse, children’s park, artificial waterfall and Murugan temple.

Yelagiri is also known for its fruit cultivation, particularly mango, jackfruit and banana. Tourists not only from nearby districts but also from other states and abroad frequently visit the hill station.

To reach the hill, vehicles climb through 14 hairpin bends from Ponneri foothills. On Wednesday, the large number of vehicles moving at once along the stretch led to traffic disruption, causing difficulties for motorists.

With the continuous holidays, including quarterly school vacations, all rooms in Yelagiri were reported fully booked. Many tourists also booked lodges at Jolarpet and Tirupattur.