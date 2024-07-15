Tourists evacuated after flash floods in Pollachi's Kavi Aruvi falls

COIMBATORE: Tourists bathing in Kavi Aruvi in Pollachi near Coimbatore were evacuated by the forest department following flash floods on Sunday.

Tourists began to arrive in large numbers from 7 am to enjoy a cool bath in the gushing waterfalls. The falls, which remained closed for over six months due to lack of water and then due to flooding following the start of South West Monsoon, were opened for tourists only on July 3.

As the tourists were bathing, the forest personnel noticed a sudden surge in water flow around 8.30 am. Acting swiftly, they evacuated the tourists taking bath in the falls. Also, the falls was temporarily closed for tourists.

Many tourists left disappointed without bathing in the falls. Officials said tourists will be allowed once water flow reduces in the falls. Heavy crowd was witnessed in the nearby Aliyar dam and park.

It was in May, this year; a teenager was washed away in flash floods at the Old Courtrallam waterfalls in Tenkasi, while several others taking bath had a narrow escape.

Similarly, the tourist crowds thronged Hogenakkal falls following a surge in water flow to over 5,000 cusecs following rains in catchment areas on Sunday.

The water flow is expected to increase further as the combined discharge from Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar Dams in Karnataka is above 19,000 cusecs and it is expected to reach Biligundlu by Monday night.