Tourists banned from Doddapeta viewpoint due to wild elephant movement

CHENNAI: Tourist entry to the popular Doddapeta viewpoint in the Nilgiris district has been temporarily banned for a day following the sighting of a wild elephant roaming near the area.

The Forest department has issued the ban as a safety measure after the elephant was spotted on the road leading to Doddapeta.

The elephant is believed to have strayed from the Udaan forest region, which is currently experiencing severe drought conditions.

Due to the scarcity of food and water, wild animals have increasingly begun venturing into populated areas such as Coonoor and Kotagiri, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The lone elephant's presence caused panic among tourists on Monday and has prompted many to halt their vehicles along the road.

In response, the Forest department announced that the Doddapeta viewpoint will remain closed to tourists on Tuesday, citing the safety of visitors and wildlife as the primary concern.

A team of 40 forest personnel has been deployed to safely drive the elephant back into the deeper parts of the forest.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely.