Tourist spots Ooty, Mettupalayam, Valparai among TN towns to get GIS-based masterplans

CHENNAI: Key tourist towns in Tamil Nadu, including Ooty, Mettupalayam, and Valparai, will soon have Geographic Information System-based master plans to ensure structured development that would be sustainable. They are among the 12 urban local bodies for which the work is being initiated by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

Soon, other important tourist towns like Courtallam, Poompuhar, and Vedaranyam, too will have master plans. Among the 12 other urban local bodies in the second list are Tiruttani, Jolarpettai, Gummidipoondi.

The directorate has appointed Rudrabhishek Enterprises to prepare the GIS-based master plans for 12 urban local bodies (ULBs) under AMRUT 2.0 sub-scheme. They are Theni Allinagaram, Valparai, Udhagamandalam (Ooty), Cumbam, Bodinayakanur, Mettupalayam, Edappadi, Udumalaipettai, Gobichettipalayam, Dharapuram, Mettur, and Pollachi.

Earlier, the firm was involved in various projects, including Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2, a development plan for Chennai Outer Ring Road Growth Corridor, a street vending plan for Chennai City, project management consultancy for CMRL property development, and Madurai Smart City among others.

The company will conduct a thorough assessment of the existing conditions and identify development trends at the regional level. This involves a comprehensive review and analysis of current development patterns, identifying gaps and potential development, and formulating strategic recommendations and proposals for the present and future scenarios, it said.

Prabhakar Kumar, Head (Urban), REPL, said that the GIS-based master plans would include blue and green infrastructure, mobility improvements, investment plan, form-based codes, tourism and waterfront development plan.

"The master plan will also consist of a plan for heritage conservation and climate change adaptation. This holistic strategy will be crucial for fostering sustainable development and improving the quality of life across the region. The whole mapping of the region will be done through drone survey," he added.

Meanwhile, DTCP has also floated bids to prepare master plans for urban local bodies including Tiruttani, Jolarpettai, Gummidipoondi, Courtallam-Sengottai, Gudalur, Sivaganga, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Poompuhar, Vedaranyam, Bhavani, and Sathyamangalam.