Tourist spots in Ooty closed amid heavy rainfall

CHENNAI: All major tourist attractions in Ooty have been temporarily closed due to continuous heavy rainfall, the Nilgiris district administration announced on Tuesday.

According to a report by Daily Thanthi, tourist destinations including the Botanical garden, Rose garden, Ooty and Pykara lake boathouses, Doddabetta viewpoint, Pine Forest, shooting spot, Pykara waterfalls, Avalanche Eco-tourism center and Dolphin’s nose will remain shut on Tuesday.

The move comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

Both regions have witnessed relentless downpours over the past few days, leading local authorities to implement precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

Officials have urged tourists to postpone their travel plans and cooperate with safety advisories until conditions improve.