Tourist mini-bus overturns near Bhavanisagar dam, 30 injured

CHENNAI: A tourist mini-bus overturned in Mettupalayam - Kotagiri hill road on Friday, resulting in injuries to over 30 individuals, including children and women.

The accident happened near the Bhavanisagar Dam viewpoint, according to Daily Thanthi reports.

Reports indicate that the driver lost control of the mini-bus, causing it to overturn into a ditch near the Bhavanisagar Dam viewpoint.

The injured received immediate medical assistance and were admitted to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

In response to the incident, MLA AK Selvaraj visited the hospital to meet the victims and extended support.

Further details on the accident are awaited.