Tourist influx rises in Valparai amid e-pass curbs in Nilgiris, Kodaikanal

COIMBATORE: Stringent e-pass limitations on vehicles entering the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal hills have indeed come as a blessing in disguise for lesser-known tourism destinations like Valparai.

In a turnaround, tourists have begun to flock to Valparai, another popular hill retreat, following curbs on the number of vehicles entering the Nilgiris.

There has been a steady turnout of visitors ever since the e-pass system was introduced, and their arrivals appear to have grown further following restrictions on the entry of vehicles to the region.

“Almost all lodges, cottages and resorts are booked to their full capacity in advance for the upcoming Easter holidays. There was also full occupancy during the long previous weekends,” said N Babuji, president of Valparai Tourist Cottage Owners Association.

Despite such growing popularity, the stakeholders of the tourism sector are in despair over the lack of developmental activities in the hills. The ‘yatri nivas’ constructed in 2015 by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) at Rs one crore and handed over to Valparai Municipality is yet to be thrown open for use by tourists.

“It is now in shambles. If thrown up, the facility may be helpful not only for tourists but also to students, who could come on education tours to stay there to visit tea factories in TANTEA,” said Babuji.

Similarly, the Boat House presents a picture of neglect with the water body in stinks due to the mixing of drainage. The boats kept idle for long got damaged beyond repair and were removed from the spot.

Touted to be another attraction, the Botanical Garden is also in a pathetic condition due to the growth of dense shrubs and poor lighting without any maintenance.

For those in the tourism sector, setting right the Botanical Garden and reopening the Boat House may turn out to be an added attraction to the hills, which are deprived of major tourism spots, unlike Ooty or Kodaikanal.

The tourists also demanded the conduct of ‘Kodai Vizha, ’ an annual festival conducted during the summer season in Valparai.

INSIGHTS

E-pass system was introduced in the Nilgiris on May 7, 2024, to study tourist arrivals

New e-pass system restricting the number of tourist vehicles was introduced on April 1, 2025

6,000 tourist vehicles are allowed during weekdays

8,000 tourist vehicles are allowed during weekends

Traders dropped shutters in the Nilgiris on April 2, against the new e-pass system

Tourists flock to Valparai following the curbs in Ooty

The Botanical Garden and the Boat House are in a state of neglect in the Nilgiris