Tourist entry to Dhanushkodi restricted due to adverse weather

CHENNAI: Due to increased wind speed and sea erosion surpassing legal limits in Dhanushkodi, access for tourists has been restricted in the area. Consequently, the police are halting vehicles and directing them to return, temporarily suspending access.

Officials in Dhanushkodi area informed that tourists would be allowed to visit only after inspection.

Many tourists heading to Rameswaram also stop by Dhanushkodi to explore the area.