Tourist entry banned at key spots in Kodaikanal amid elephant movement

CHENNAI: The Forest department has imposed a temporary ban on tourist entry to several popular spots in Kodaikanal, citing increased elephant movement in the region.

According to a Thanthi TV report, visits to Pillar Rock (Guna Cave), Pine Forest, Moir point, and Berijam lake have been prohibited until further notice.

Officials stated that the ban is a precautionary measure to prevent any conflict between wild elephants and tourists.

Forest officials have also urged tourists to cooperate with the restrictions and avoid venturing into restricted areas during this period.

Patrol teams have been deployed to monitor the situation and ensure compliance.