Tourist ban continues for fourth day at Courtallam falls amid strong water flow

CHENNAI: Despite a let-up in rain, the ban on bathing at all major waterfalls in Courtallam continued for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday due to the strong water flow. Authorities said the restriction remains in place as a safety measure, though the flood intensity has slightly reduced.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the district experienced heavy rainfall over the past three days, leading to increased water inflow from the Western Ghats. This caused flash floods at the Main Falls, Five Falls, Old Courtallam Falls, Small Falls, and Puliaruvi, prompting officials to prohibit tourist entry into the waters.

As of Saturday, rainfall had eased and sunlight returned, bringing some clarity to the water that had earlier turned muddy. However, the flow remains forceful, and police have extended the ban to ensure tourist safety.

With a four-day weekend and Deepavali holidays beginning, large numbers of visitors have arrived in Tenkasi hoping to enjoy the waterfalls. Officials said bathing access will be restored soon once the water level stabilises, the report added.