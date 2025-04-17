Tourism Sector will play crucial role in TN govt’s USD 1 Trillion Dream: Minister Rajendran

CHENNAI: Stating that tourism would play a vital role in aiding the Tamil Nadu government’s ambition of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, Minister for Tourism R Rajendran said the department has been actively promoting various forms of tourism, ranging from spiritual to ecotourism, to attract both domestic and international visitors to the state.

Tamil Nadu attracted 30.80 crore domestic tourists in 2024, securing second place nationally in the domestic tourism sector, the Minister said while replying to the debate on demands for grants for the department. He added that efforts are underway to increase tourism’s contribution to 12 percent of the state’s GDP in line with the government’s USD 1 trillion economic target by 2030.

“The TN government’s continuous efforts to develop world-class infrastructure across all tourist destinations will ensure a bright future for the state’s tourism sector,” the Minister said. He announced that infrastructure development worth Rs 100 crore would be undertaken at major tourist spots including Mamallapuram, Kanyakumari, Tiruchendur, and Nagapattinam.

Further, infrastructure will be developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Yercaud and Poolampatti in Salem district, and Rs 10 crore will be allocated to Sirumalai in Dindigul district to promote tourism. An additional Rs 10 crore will be invested in developing facilities in the Kalvarayan Hills to promote ecotourism. The Minister also said works to enhance facilities in Yelagiri Hills, at a cost of Rs 10 crore, would commence soon. “The department will also explore the feasibility of establishing rope car facilities in Yercaud and Yelagiri Hills,” he added.

Egmore museum to be spruced up at Rs 4 Cr

Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan announced that the government would undertake works worth Rs 4 crore to improve infrastructure at the Egmore Government Museum. The funds will be used to upgrade the facilities in the Pantheon building and the Anthropology building.

Sixteen exhibitions located on the first floor of the Anthropology building—covering subjects such as geology, botany, zoology, and anthropology—will be improved under this initiative.

Additionally, a 3D audio-visual projection system is being installed at the National Art Gallery within the museum at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The project is nearing completion. The Minister also noted that the state government would establish an Independence Day Museum in the Humayun Mahal building in Chepauk to commemorate the contributions of Tamils to India’s freedom struggle.