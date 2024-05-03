Tourism dept plans yearlong survey in all dists with UNWTO

CHENNAI: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department will conduct a tourism survey in all 38 districts of the state along with United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department told DT Next that a survey will be conducted in two phases over a duration of 13 months starting from this financial year. “The proposed survey will collect information from tourist destinations, exit points and accommodations,” he added.

Stating that the survey will be in accordance with the definition prescribed by the UNWTO in order to assess the internal tourism volume, he said, “The survey in the tourist destinations to assess the numbers (volume) of leisure visits by undertaking a counting exercise at the entry gates and entry points of the destination.”

He added, “To assess the average number of destinations visited and intended to be visited in the district and place of stay of leisure visitors, a short survey will be undertaken at destinations.”

“The survey in exit points of the district would be railway stations, bus stands and airports,” he explained.

With regard to the survey in the accommodation units, the official said “it (survey was done) to assess the total number of units and rooms by undertaking a census and updating the list in every quarter.”

He added that “In addition, the occupancy registry will also be taken into consideration.”

Pointing out that the methodology of the survey comprises two phases, he said, “the first, a preliminary phase of one month and second, a main phase of 12 months.”

Stating that time slots for the survey depend upon varying visitor traffic patterns at a destination, he explained, “for example, at some religious places visitors visit the destination in early morning and or late evening.” He said similarly fairs and festivals may draw a large number of visitors during late hours in the evening.

“Accordingly, time slots of the survey at each destination should be devised in a manner so as to capture the variations in visitor inflow,” he said adding the whole survey would be conducted through volunteers and locals in each district.

“The report of the survey will be submitted to the Centre,” he noted.