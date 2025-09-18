Tourism activities in Nilgiris private estates banned

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris Forest Department issued a direction restricting tourism activities in private tea estates, on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that a private tea estate management in the Hungerford area near Governors Shola has been collecting a fee from tourists to allow them to see an old bungalow located amidst scenic views, the forest department conducted an inspection and slapped a penalty of Rs one lakh on Tuesday. A case was also registered under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act 1882.

The estate authorities collected Rs 100 as an entry fee and also slapped fines on those who accidentally trespass into the estate. As the bungalow and a hanging bridge were promoted as a must-see tourist spot on social media, many came to the spot to have a glimpse of where a few movies were said to be shot.

The forest department staff posted at the spot turned away the tourists who came to the estate on Tuesday and Wednesday. The forest department has also warned against tea estates and private farms from promoting tourism in their estates.