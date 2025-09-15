Tour operator told to refund advance, compensate for failed Kailash trip





CHENNAI: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai (North), has ordered the tour operator Yathirai.com to refund advance payments and pay compensation after a Kailash Manasarovar Yatra booked by two senior citizens did not take place.

In March 2023, retired government employee G Ramanathan and his wife R Sundari paid Rs 10,000 each to the operator after it advertised the resumption of the pilgrimage. The trip, promised for June that year, did not go ahead as permits and visas were not issued by the authorities. Despite repeated requests, the couple said, they were not given a receipt or a refund.

The company contended that the sum of Rs 20,000 was a non-refundable registration fee remitted to government agencies. The Commission rejected this argument, noting that Yathirai.com had not produced proof of either governmental clearance for the yatra or of dispatching receipts to the complainants. It held that the operator's conduct amounted to misleading advertisement, unfair trade practice, and deficiency of service.

In its order dated August 29, 2025, the Commission directed the operator to refund Rs 20,000 with 9% annual interest from March 21, 2023, until the date of payment. It further awarded Rs 50,000 as compensation for the distress caused and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

The panel directed that the amounts be paid within two months. If Yathirai.com fails to comply, the compensation and costs will also carry 9% annual interest from the date of the order, in addition to the refund with accrued interest.