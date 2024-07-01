Total prohibition only solution, says VCK chief Thirumavalavan

MADURAI:Implementation of total prohibition will be the only solution to end illicit liquor, which is prevalent in India, causing deaths.

Tasmac shops selling liquor are also harmful to consumers, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters at the airport in Madurai, he urged the need to identify the methanol mafia and punish them severely.

Several local people in Kallakurichi, where the hooch tragedy claimed the lives of over 60 persons, wanted Tasmac liquor shops to be closed.

Considering their legitimate demands, Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government should take the initiative and come up with ideas to close down Tasmac shops and earn goodwill.

Initially, the government should close down Tasmac shops gradually in a phased manner. Stressing the need for implementing the total prohibition of liquor, the VCK leader said a cadre of women of his party would organise a conference on September 17, which marks the birth anniversary of Periyar, a social reformer.

Further to a query on whether opening up of toddy shops could restrict the danger of spurious liquor could be prevented, he said, “Mahatma Gandhi was very clear in his stand to shun alcohol in any form, be it toddy or anything.”

Earlier, Thirumavalavan along with his party cadre paid tributes at a memorial in Melavalavu near Melur in Madurai, sources said.