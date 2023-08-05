Begin typing your search...

Total COVID count in State remains at 36,10,628

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.6% after 652 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Aug 2023 9:53 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu did not report any new COVID case on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,628.

Active cases in the State stood at 5. No new recoveries were reported, and the total recoveries stood at 35,72,542. No more COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.

TamilnaduCovid countTN covid ratescovid cases
DTNEXT Bureau

