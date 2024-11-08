Too early to attack Vijay’s political venture, says GK Vasan

TIRUCHY: Slamming critics of actor and TVK chief Vijay, TMC president GK Vasan said it is unjust to criticise him without looking at his political agenda and activities.

He appealed to political parties not to give hasty comments about a political party that has been launched. “He has just launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and we need to wait and watch the party’s political activities and agenda. Without knowing this, it is unfair to declare his party as a ‘B’ team or ‘C’ team”, said Vasan.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, GK Vasan said, the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting was held in Delhi on Wednesday and it had directed the Karnataka Government to release the monthly due of water to Tamil Nadu. Now it is with the Tamil Nadu government to get water for the benefit of the farmers of Delta. “Till the end of November, Karnataka owes 13.8 TMC water to Tamil Nadu and the DMK government should initiate all steps and get us the rightful water," he said.

He appealed to the government to distribute paddy seeds at the respective taluk agriculture extension centres so that it would save time and money for the farmers. There are complaints about the shortage of harvesters and the government should have special care on this, he said.