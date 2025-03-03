Tongues wag as another old guard quits AIADMK

CHENNAI: Even as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed a public meeting in Periyakulam in Theni district, the story about the party was more centred on how a second leader, a long-time member, quit the party and joined forces with expelled leader O Panneerselvam.

R Mohan, the secretary of the Vathalagundu (East) union in Dindigul, was one of the old guards severing his decades-long association with the party, protesting against the influence of Salem strongman Palaniswami. In response, the party chief issued a statement expelling Mohan from the party’s primary membership immediately.

Mohan’s discontent stemmed from Palaniswami’s leadership style, particularly his resistance to merging the party’s factions and splinter groups, insiders privy to the development said. He advocated for the return of expelled leaders who were once the face of the Thevar community in AIADMK and wielded much power. He believed that their inclusion would help rebuild the party, insiders point out.