Toddy or neera, Thoothukudi cops probe Seeman’s palm-climbing act

MADURAI: A day after Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman, who reportedly collected toddy from a palm tree at Periyathalai near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district as part of a protest against the ban on toddy tapping in Tamil Nadu, Thoothukudi police have launched an investigation.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), along with Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement, staged the attention-seeking demonstration when Seeman climbed the palm tree with the help of a few tree climbers and descended with collected toddy and drank it before offering it to others.

Defying the ban, Seeman collected toddy from the tree. Toddy tapping has been prohibited in Tamil Nadu since the implementation of the Prohibition Act, and therefore, is a violation of the Act, sources said. However, the protest caught the attention of the police.

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Albert John, when contacted, said the police are inquiring to ensure whether he actually collected toddy, which is known as a beverage made from the sap of palm trees, or neera, which is also known as ‘padhaneer’, a sweet non-alcoholic sap extracted from palmyra trees. The protest took place on private premises, and action would be taken accordingly if there were any violations.