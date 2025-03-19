Begin typing your search...

    Toddler severely injured in stray dog attack near Tiruttani

    The child is currently receiving intensive care at the private hospital.

    19 March 2025
    Toddler severely injured in stray dog attack near Tiruttani
    CHENNAI: A one-and-a-half-year-old child was critically injured after being mauled by a stray dog near Tiruttani on Wednesday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the toddler sustained severe wounds all over the body from the attack, leaving them in a life-threatening condition. The child is currently receiving intensive care at a private hospital.

    The toddler's parents have appealed to the government for assistance to save the child's life.

