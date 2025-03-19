Toddler severely injured in stray dog attack near Tiruttani

CHENNAI: A one-and-a-half-year-old child was critically injured after being mauled by a stray dog near Tiruttani on Wednesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the toddler sustained severe wounds all over the body from the attack, leaving them in a life-threatening condition. The child is currently receiving intensive care at a private hospital.

The toddler's parents have appealed to the government for assistance to save the child's life.