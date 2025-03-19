Begin typing your search...

    19 March 2025
    Toddler severely injured in stray dog attack near Thiruthani
    CHENNAI: A one-and-a-half-year-old child was critically injured after being mauled by a stray dog near Thiruthani on Wednesday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the toddler sustained severe wounds all over the body from the attack, leaving them in a life-threatening condition. The child is currently receiving intensive care at the private hospital.

    The toddler's parents have appealed to the government for assistance to save the child's life.

