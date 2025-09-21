Toddler found dead in water tank in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was found dead in a water tank at his house near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, police said on Sunday.

The child, identified as Amrish, was the son of Shanthakumar, a driver from Dharmapuri district, and Monisha. Police said Monisha had come to her parental home near Uthangarai with her son as her mother was away on a pilgrimage.

On Friday night, Amrish was playing outside the house when he went missing. His mother raised an alarm, and neighbours joined in the search. The child was later found in a water tank near the house. He was rushed to the Uthangarai Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Daily Thanthi reported.

Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.