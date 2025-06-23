Begin typing your search...

    23 Jun 2025 2:00 PM IST
    Toddler falls from father's bike, run over by college bus in Kallakurichi
    CHENNAI: A two-and-a-half-year-old child died in a tragic road accident in front of his father in Kallakurichi, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    The incident took place when Udhayakumar was riding a two-wheeler with his toddler. While trying to overtake a private polytechnic college bus, his child accidentally fell off the vehicle and was run over by the bus, dying on the spot.

    Police have registered a case and are questioning the driver of the college bus as part of the investigation.

