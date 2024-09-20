Toddler dies in roof collapse at Nagapattinam tsunami housing colony

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy tragically lost his life when the roof of his house collapsed on top of him at the Sellur tsunami housing colony near Nagapattinam on Friday. His mother sustained injuries in the incident, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Late on Friday night, when Vijayakumar, his wife Pandimeena, and their daughters Harshini and Keerthishree, along with their son Yasinram, were sleeping in the hall of their home, the roof suddenly collapsed, crashing down on the family.

The concrete blocks that fell on them critically injured the Yasinram, causing him to lose consciousness.

Vijayakumar along with his neighbours rushed the child to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Upon examination, doctors pronounced Yasinram dead on arrival.

The child's body has been sent for a post-mortem exam.

Meanwhile, Pandimeena, who suffered injuries to her arm, has been admitted to the emergency ward for treatment.

Local police have registered a case based on the incident and are conducting an investigation.

The tragic death of Yasinram has cast a shadow over the tsunami rehabilitation colonies, raising concerns about the safety of the homes built after the 2004 tsunami disaster to provide shelter to those affected. Residents have complained of the poor construction quality of the houses. Some have even abandoned the settlements citing safety concerns. They have urged officials to inspect the homes and undertake necessary renovations.