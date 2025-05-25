Toddler dies after falling into water tank in Salem

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl tragically died after accidentally falling into a water tank in Kottagoundampatti , located in Salem district.

The child, identified as Sindhuja (2), daughter of Velmurugan, was reportedly playing outside her house on Sunday when she went missing. Her sudden disappearance left her parents in shock, and they began searching the surrounding area frantically, said a Daily Thanthi report.

To their horror, the child was later found inside the water tank at their home. Though she was immediately rushed to a government hospital, doctors declared her brought dead.

Karuppur police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.