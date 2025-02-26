Several trains regulated, cancelled, and short-terminated due to track work in Palakkad division

CHENNAI: To facilitate track maintenance works in various locations in the Palakkad division on various days, changes have been made in the patterns of the following train services.

Cancellation of train service

Train No. 56604 Shoranur Junction-Coimbatore Junction Passenger journey commencing on March 8 from Shoranur Junction will be fully cancelled.

Short-termination of train service

Train No. 56603 Coimbatore Junction-Shoranur Junction Passenger journey commencing on March 9 from Coimbatore Junction will be short-terminated at Palakkad Junction. This train service will be partially cancelled between Palakkad Junction and Shoranur Junction.

Regulation of train service

1. Train No. 56604 Shoranur Junction-Coimbatore Junction Passenger journey commencing on February 27 from Shoranur Junction will be regulated by 01 hour 10 minutes en route.

2. Train No. 16344 Madurai Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Amrita Express journey commencing on February 28 from Madurai Junction will be regulated by 40 minutes en-route.