Save money on flights with Air India’s single page for discounts, special fares

CHENNAI: Air India has launched an 'Exclusive Deals' section on its official website and mobile app, designed to provide travellers with easy access to special fares, last-minute discounts, and extra savings when booking directly.

To boost savings, Air India has recommended that travellers access these exclusive deals on its website or mobile application when booking their next trip.

Key benefits for direct bookings:

Last-minute Deals: Discounted fares for flights departing soon, ideal for urgent travel.

Early Bird Offers: Lock in lower fares by booking ahead of time.

UPI Payment Discounts: Instant savings when paying via UPI.

Zero Convenience Fee: No extra charges for domestic bookings made via the mobile app.

Bank Card Discounts: Exclusive offers for select credit and debit card holders.

Special Fares for Students, Seniors, and Armed Forces: Additional savings for eligible travellers.

Bonus Maharaja Points: Earn extra points for every booking— 2 points per Rs 100 spent across all fare categories.

Lower Change and Cancellation Fees: More affordable modification and cancellation fees, including zero cancellation fees on domestic bookings within 24 hours if the trip is at least 7 days away.

The ‘Exclusive Deals’ section consolidates all these offers in one location, allowing travellers to find the best available fares and save on bookings, the airlines said in a release.

To further benefit customers, Air India's mobile app offers real-time flight and baggage tracking features. The app also has AI.g, a generative AI-powered virtual travel assistant, which provides personalised travel itinerary suggestions and answers journey-related queries.