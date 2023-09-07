TNUSRB exam: Free coaching for candidates

CHENGALPATTU: District Collector AK Rahul Nadh on Wednesday said that free coaching classes would be conducted for those applying for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board selection for the posts of prison staff and fire and rescue services staff.

“There are a total of 3,359 vacancies and the educational qualification for these vacancies is to have passed class 10. Those interested can apply online till September 17 and the dates for the written test will be announced later,” he said.

The age limit as on July 1 should be within 26 years for General category, 28 years for Backward, most backward, Backward Muslim category and 31 years for Adi Dravidian and Tribal category.

For more details and to apply visit www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The Chengalpet District Employment and Vocational Guidance Center will conduct a free training course from September 14 for those who wish to apply for this examination and eligible candidates are requested to submit their applications along with the relevant documents at the centre.