TNUHDB's special camps for beneficiaries of Chennai development projects to begin on Feb 24

CHENNAI: In a bid to expedite the process of plot allotments, sale deeds, and patta transfers, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) on Friday announced a series of special camps for beneficiaries of the Madras Urban Development Project (MUDP) and Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project (TNUDP) schemes from February 24 to 28 at designated venues across Chennai district.

“The camps will operate from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm, and beneficiaries are required to attend with all relevant documents to avail the benefits. The camps will be organised on an assembly constituency-wise basis to ensure beneficiaries attend the camp closest to their location,” the TNUHDB said.