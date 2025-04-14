TNSTUs to expand online booking options via ONDC platform, IRCTC and e-sewa centers

CHENNAI: In addition to the existing TNSTC website and mobile app, passengers embarking on long-distance travel on buses operated by State Transport Undertakings (STUs) will soon be able to book their tickets through various online platforms, including Redbus, Abhibus, Yatri, Paytm, and PhonePe, via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), IRCTC, and e-Seva centres.

Transport Department Additional Chief Secretary K Phanindra Reddy shared on social media platform X that the addition of more services to the online booking system, along with the Lucky Dip scheme, has led to a 12 per cent increase in advance bookings. “We hope that linking with IRCTC, ONDC, and e-Seva centers will further improve accessibility,” he added.

Explaining that ONDC is an open network supported by the Government of India, Reddy said, “Once we are on that platform, many operators like Abhibus and Redbus can also join. The only condition is that they must not increase the fare.”

He also mentioned that a proposal is under way to allow the booking of STU bus tickets through the IRCTC website.

It is worth noting that TNSTUs suspended ticket booking through private online portals and mobile apps in May 2022 after the Union Government imposed a 5 per cent GST on tickets reserved through such platforms. Since then, bookings have been limited to the TNSTC web portal and app.

To assist those unfamiliar with online ticket booking, passengers will soon be able to reserve tickets through e-Seva centres for a nominal service charge.

The main objective of the Online Ticket Reservation System (OTRS) is to encourage passengers to opt for pre-planned travel, enabling STUs to offer demand-based bus services and reduce last-minute rushes at bus terminals. Travelers can currently plan their journeys up to 90 days in advance.

The OTRS presently covers 2,903 daily bus departures with a total of 1,38,794 seats and on average, 20,000 seats being booked per day.

Passengers also receive a 10 per cent fare concession when booking round-trip tickets on all types of buses, regardless of the booking method. However, this offer is not applicable during festivals or on significant days.

Additionally, four seats are reserved exclusively for solo women travellers in the online reservation system. These seats can be booked online up to 24 hours before the bus's scheduled departure, enhancing the safety and convenience of women passengers.