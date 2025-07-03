TNSTC to operate special buses for weekend rush

CHENNAI: Anticipating heavy passenger movement during the weekend holidays from July 4 to 6, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate special buses across key routes, in addition to regular services, SETC Managing Director said.

From Chennai’s Kilambakkam, 325 buses will run on July 4 (Friday) and 375 on July 5 (Saturday) to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, and other towns. From Koyambedu, 55 buses each will be operated on both days to Velankanni, Hosur, Bengaluru, and others.

Around 200 special services are also planned from cities like Bengaluru, Tiruppur, and Erode. From Madhavaram, 20 special buses will run on July 4 and 5. Return services to Chennai and Bengaluru are scheduled for Sunday based on demand.

As of now, over 21,000 passengers have pre-booked tickets. Commuters are advised to book early via www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app. Additional staff have been deployed at bus stations to manage the rush.