TNSTC to operate special buses for Vinayaka Chaturthi weekend rush

CHENNAI: In view of the Vinayaka Chaturthi on August 27, auspicious days falling on August 28 and 29, and the weekend that follows, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate special buses to meet the anticipated surge in passenger demand.

According to the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation, additional services will be operated alongside regular buses from Chennai and other parts of the State.

From Kilambakkam, 675 buses will be operated on August 26, as many as 610 on August 28, around 405 and 380 on August 29 and 30 respectively, and 875 on August 31 to destinations such as Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur.

From the mofussil terminus at Koyambedu, services will also be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru with 110 buses on August 26 and 90 on August 28 and 29. From Madhavaram, 24 services will be operated on these three days. Additionally, 350 special buses will run from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations.

To facilitate return journeys, special services to Chennai and Bengaluru from hometowns will be arranged on August 31 (Sunday). As of now, over 49,000 passengers have booked tickets for the extended weekend.

Commuters are urged to reserve tickets in advance through www.tnstc.in or the official mobile app to avoid overcrowding.