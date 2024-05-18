TNSTC to operate 30 special buses from Coimbatore to Ooty; 50 more buses to ply to other districts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has announced that 30 additional special buses are being arranged to run from Coimbatore to Ooty, in addition to the buses already plying on weekends and on public holidays. Out of these, 10 special buses to Ooty from Saibaba Colony Bus Terminus on Coimbatore-Mettupalayam Road and 20 special buses from Mettupalayam to Ooty will be operated today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday).

Apart from this, 50 special buses will be operated from Coimbatore to Madurai, Theni, Tiruchy, and Salem, in addition to the existing government buses.

As it's now mandatory to get an e-pass to drive to Ooty, people are showing interest in travelling on government buses to the tourist location. The number of tourists too is set to increase due to the ongoing flower festival in Ooty. Considering this, the Transport Corporation has announced that steps will be taken to operate more buses, if required.