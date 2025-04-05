TNSTC to offer free trips to passengers booking bus tickets online in summer

CHENNAI: In a move to encourage online ticket booking among travellers during the summer vacation, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has launched a special rewards initiative offering up to 20 free trips for a year.

Passengers who book tickets through the official online reservation system and travel between April 1 and June 15 will be eligible for a lucky draw, where 75 winners will be selected through an automated computer-based system. These winners will receive special prizes.

The first prize winners (25 passengers) will be offered 20 free trips between July 2025 to June 2026, while the second and third prize winners (each 25 passengers) will be offered 10 and five trips.

To further promote year-round online bookings, a separate lucky draw has been held every month since January 2024. For March, MTC managing director T Prabhusankar selected 13 winners. The top three will each receive a cash prize of ₹10,000, while 10 others will receive ₹2,000 each.

The TNSTC introduced the online ticket reservation system (OTRS) to make long-distance travel on government buses more convenient. Passengers can book their tickets through the official website or mobile app up to 90 days in advance. Currently, around 20,000 seats are reserved daily using this system.

The State government encourages passengers to take advantage of the online reservation system to avoid last-minute travel hassles.