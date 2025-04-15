TNSTC introduces digital payment options for bus tickets in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has introduced digital payment options for bus tickets in Kanniyakumari district where passengers can purchase tickets by paying through GPay, PhonePe, Paytm, and ATM cards.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, over 800 government buses operate everyday in the Nagercoil zone which caters to routes mainly within Kanniyakumari district. Apart from this, buses also operate to major areas in Kerala and Tamil Nadu including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Tenkasi, Madurai, Theni, Cumbam, Dindigul, Tirupur, Salem, Erode, Tiruchy, and Thanjavur.

Earlier, conductors were giving out paper tickets but recently, the TNSTC has introduced electronic ticketing machines in 700 out of the 800 buses. In an effort to make the system more customer friendly, the TNSTC has now introduced digital transactions for ticket purchases.

In this method, commuters need not struggle to carry cash or exact change and instead pay through UPI apps or debit and credit cards.

However, TNSTC officials noted that many senior citizens who have only basic mobile phones with no access to UPI apps prefer using cash for tickets. With that being said, they pointed out that the move is a big hit among the younger commuters.